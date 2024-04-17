Syria Today – Israel Likely to Respond to Iranian Strike in Syria

In the wake of recent tensions sparked by an Iranian attack, Israel appears poised to respond with measured action, focusing on Iranian installations in Syria.

According to sources cited in the Wall Street Journal, Israel has communicated to its regional allies that its response will be tailored to target Iranian facilities in Syria while assuring their security and stability.

The Wall Street Journal’s report suggests that Israel is coordinating its response with Arab nations in the region. This coordination is aimed at ensuring that the retaliation does not escalate tensions further and remains focused on specific Iranian targets. The Israeli approach is said to have garnered validation from Arab officials, who emphasized that Israel has pledged not to jeopardize their security or regimes in the process.

Reports indicate that the Revolutionary Guards, anticipating potential strikes, have initiated emergency measures at their installations across Syria. This precautionary action underscores the seriousness of the situation and the readiness of all parties involved.

The Israeli Foreign Minister welcomed British and German counterparts, who expressed their desire to avoid further escalation. While acknowledging Israel’s right to respond, they urged restraint to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control. British Foreign Minister David Cameron emphasized the importance of minimizing escalation and urged Israel to act accordingly.

Iraq deports Syrian refugees to Northeast Syria

North Press reports that the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) said on Wednesday Iraq initiated the deportation of Syrian refugees living within its territory to northeast Syria.

The AANES stated that the Iraqi government has started the deportation process of Syrians who sought refuge in Iraq since the beginning of the Syrian crisis.

Those being deported from Iraq originally came from areas held by the Syrian government, and they are being transported to northeast Syria with the intention of returning them to their original places of residency, according to the AANES.

Additionally, Iraq had announced it will no longer issue visas or renew residence permits for Syrians, especially unmarried individuals. The government stated that this decision aims to provide more job opportunities for local youth.

The deportation process is ongoing and will continue in the following days until all individuals are returned to their respective areas, the AANES added.