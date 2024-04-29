Syria Today – EU Prepares for Brussels Conference

the European Union will host today the Day of Dialogue of the VIII Brussels Conference on ‘Supporting the future of Syria and the region.’ The Conference has become the main event to reaffirm the international community’s support for the Syrian people, the Syrian refugees, and their host communities.

During the Day of the Dialogue, the European Union and other actors, such as the operational partners involved in the Syria response, will engage with the Syrian civil society inside Syria, in the region and from the diaspora through six thematic panel discussions. This year, the event will focus on how to strengthen the humanitarian, financial and political support for the people of Syria and support civil society organizations’ work.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, will deliver the opening remarks.

The Ministerial meeting, chaired by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell, will take place on 27 May, and brings together State actors – notably, EU Member States, Syria’s neighbouring States, and third countries – as well as representatives from the United Nations and other international organizations, to mobilize vital financial support to address the most pressing needs of Syrians and their host communities in neighbouring countries. As every year, the event will conclude with the announcement of this year’s pledges for the Syrian people and the region, and will also reaffirm the commitment of the EU and wider international community to a political transition in Syria, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

The EU and its Member States remain the largest donors supporting people in Syria and the region. Over €33 billion have been committed since the start of the crisis in 2011. During the Brussels VII Conference, held in June 2023, the international community pledged close to €5.6 billion for 2023 (and beyond), over €3.8 billion of which was contributed by the EU and its Member States. This funding is instrumental in aiding those in need within Syria and in neighbouring countries hosting Syrian refugees.

More information can be found on the Brussels VIII Conference website. The Day of Dialogue will be entirely live-streamed on the website.

Funding cuts for medical referrals in northeast Syria will increase preventable deaths

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warns of a marked increase in the number of preventable deaths in northeast Syria, as the World Health Organization (WHO)-funded medical referral system from 11 camps, including Al-Hol camp, has ceased due to lack of funding.

“Shortfalls in funding for the WHO mean that since the end of March, referrals for patients requiring specialist or complex care have no longer been funded,” says Allen Murphy, MSF Head of Mission in Northeast Syria.

“This decision shows how the WHO has to make tough choices in an environment where humanitarian funding is being reduced across the board. This funding cut essentially eliminates the possibility for people in Al-Hol camp, where MSF works, and from other camps in northeast Syria, to access specialist healthcare,” says Murphy.

Syria Participates in the Baghdad International Water Conference

Syria joined the fourth edition of the Baghdad International Water Conference, which began on Sunday in the Iraqi capital, SANA reported.

Held under the theme “Towards a Better Water Future: Together We Can,” the conference addresses water challenges, and international relations, and aims to bolster partnerships concerning this crucial issue.

The Syrian Minister of Water Resources, Eng. Hussein Makhlouf emphasized the critical need for cooperation on water-related issues in his address. “In the context of the interconnected challenges we face, collaboration in the water sector is essential,” Makhlouf stated. He highlighted Syria’s commitment to international water laws, advocating for the preservation of water rights and the achievement of water security. Additionally, Makhlouf called for the lifting of what he described as the unjust and illegal siege on the Syrian people, which impacted their access to resources.

Makhlouf also underlined the importance of adhering to international water agreements with neighboring countries and the necessity of securing equitable shares of international river waters permanently. This approach aims to mitigate the adverse effects on agriculture, development, the environment, and public health due to water scarcity.

Echoing the sentiment, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Tamim emphasized the responsibility of upstream countries to ensure the water needs of downstream nations are met in accordance with international law. Tamim also called for the rationalization of water usage as a critical measure against the mounting challenges posed by climate change.

Iraq repatriates nearly 700 more citizens linked to the Islamic State group from a Syrian camp

The Associated Press reports that Iraq has repatriated hundreds more of its citizens linked to the Islamic State group from a sprawling camp in northeastern Syria, Iraqi and Syrian officials said Monday.

Ali Jahangir, a spokesman for Iraq’s Ministry of Migration and Displaced, said the nearly 700 Iraqis, mostly women and children, arrived late Sunday at a camp near Iraq’s northern city of Mosul, where they will undergo a rehabilitation program with the help of international agencies in an effort to distance them from extremist ideology.

Despite an aggressive repatriation campaign by Baghdad, Iraqis remain the largest nationality among the nearly 43,000 residents of al-Hol camp which houses the wives, widows, children and other family members of IS militants. Syrians are the second-largest nationality. More than 6,000 people from 57 other countries are housed in a separate area known as the Annex.

“These are Iraqi citizens that we have to rehabilitate,” Jahangir said. “Leaving them at al-Hol camp means they are a time bomb that could threaten Iraq’s security.”

Detained Syrian Merchant Dies Following Torture in SDF Custody

Khirou Ra’fat al-Shlash, a 44-year-old car trader and livestock merchant from al-Sheikh Yahya village in eastern rural Aleppo, was detained without a warrant by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on April 25, 2024, The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) reported.

Following his detention, during which he was severely beaten and shot in the back, he was taken to the SDF’s al-Maliya Prison in Manbij city. He was accused of collaborating with Syrian regime forces.

Two days later, on April 27, 2024, Khirou’s family was informed by an SDF member of his death in custody. His body, bearing signs of severe torture, was returned to his family the following day at al-Furat Hospital in Manbij city. SNHR confirmed that Khirou was in poor health at the time of his arrest due to the injuries sustained during detention.

The likelihood that his death was due to torture received during his time in the SDF detention center is strongly indicated. Further evidence of the barbaric torture he endured was provided by photos received by the SNHR on April 28, 2024.

Debt during Ramadan and Eid: A social burden for borrowers in Syria

An article from Enab Baladi discusses the heavy social and economic burdens placed on Syrians due to debts incurred during Ramadan and Eid. Many, like Hossam, a taxi driver from Idlib, find themselves borrowing money to cover the costs of festive meals, clothes, and gifts. Despite having a job, Hossam’s income of $175 per month is insufficient to cover his family’s basic needs and debt repayments, forcing him to seek additional income sources.

The economic situation is exacerbated by fluctuating currency values and minimal wages across Syria, with individuals in different regions earning well below what is needed to sustain their families. This has led many to depend on borrowing from friends or shops, increasing their financial strain.

The article also highlights the “Jam’iyya,” a communal financial aid system where colleagues contribute to a collective fund distributed monthly among participants. This system provides temporary relief for some, like Ghaida, a public sector employee, enabling her to manage her immediate financial responsibilities.

Debt not only impacts economic stability but also mental and physical health, contributing to stress, depression, and poor sleep, which can affect overall well-being and productivity. Furthermore, the financial strain is causing significant social issues, including rising divorce rates and increased crime, as people become desperate to meet their basic needs.

In summary, the financial pressures during festive seasons are intensifying the challenges faced by Syrians, impacting their health, social stability, and community safety, with a substantial portion of the population requiring humanitarian aid amid ongoing economic deterioration.