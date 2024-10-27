Jamous : European Countries Oppose Normalization with Regime Before Political Process

Badr Jamous, head of the Syrian Negotiation Commission, emphasized that European and Western nations maintain a firm stance against normalizing relations with the Syrian regime. He highlighted that normalization efforts have been met with resistance, as the regime has not responded to demands for political progress, opting instead to evade commitments.

During a seminar organized by the Center for International Relations and Diplomacy and the Jusoor Center for Studies, Jamous stated that normalization can only occur if the regime takes concrete steps toward a political solution. This includes adhering to Security Council Resolution 2254, which calls for a political transition, the release of detainees, clarification on the fate of the disappeared, and ensuring the safe return of displaced individuals.

Jamous pointed out that the aspirations of Syrians, who have sacrificed greatly over 14 years of conflict, should shape the country’s political future. He stressed that this future must align with international resolutions emphasizing the need for justice and the establishment of a democratic system.

A recent report by Politico noted growing pressure from some European countries, led by Italy, to normalize relations with the regime to facilitate the deportation of Syrian refugees, influenced by the rise of far-right anti-immigrant sentiments. While some countries advocate for engagement, others, like the Netherlands, remain opposed, insisting that Syria is not safe for returning refugees.

The European Union continues to uphold the “three no’s” policy—rejecting normalization, lifting sanctions, or participating in reconstruction efforts without significant progress in the political process.





