Israeli Raid Targets Tal al-Jabiya in Daraa Countryside, No Official Comment Issued

Israeli warplanes reportedly launched an airstrike targeting Tal al-Jabiya, northwest of Nawa in Daraa governorate, with no official comment from the Israeli or Syrian authorities.

According to sources from the Ahrar Horan Gathering and Daraa 24, Israeli aircraft were observed over the area following the strike, suggesting a pattern of renewed bombardment. The Assad regime has remained silent on these developments.

While some media outlets denied that al-Thaala military airport was hit, local sources indicated that smoke rising from the area was due to burning dry grasses. Residents of Thaala have also stated that reports of the airport being bombed are incorrect. They noted that both al-Thaala airport in Suweida governorate and the Tal al-Jabiya area in Daraa are known to host Iranian militias.

In addition to these locations, repeated Israeli strikes have targeted the 87th Regiment in Jabbab, Tal al-Jamou in Daraa, the headquarters of the Fifth Division, Khalkhala military airport, and other regime military sites.

Despite ongoing airstrikes in Damascus, Homs, and Deir-ez-Zor, Syrian regime forces have not provided official statements regarding these incidents. Typically, the Ministry of Defense issues claims of “confronting aggression and shooting down enemy missiles” in response to such events.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.