In Brussels, the Eighth Brussels Conference on the future of Syria and the region convened on Monday amidst the absence of the Syrian state. Participants aimed to announce increased financial and political support, acknowledging the detrimental impact of unilateral coercive economic measures imposed by the United States and European countries on the Syrian populace. These measures, coupled with insufficient funding, have further strained the resources of the Syrian people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants criticized the European Union for excluding the Syrian state from the conference, suggesting it was a deliberate move to shield the true intentions and failures of their policies, exacerbated by the inhumane economic sanctions faced by Syrians.

Monday’s ministerial meeting, coinciding with the European Union foreign ministers’ gathering, will include representatives from EU member states, Syria’s neighbouring countries, the United Nations, international organizations, and Syrian civil society groups. Syria’s absence underscores its stance that it is best positioned to understand and address the needs of its people, dismissing these conferences as mere showcases that fail to deliver tangible outcomes, especially as some participants are aligned with groups aiming to destabilize the state and exploit its resources.

The ministerial segment of the conference, following the dialogue day, aims to mobilize crucial financial support to address the urgent needs of Syrians and their host communities. Additionally, it seeks to reaffirm international support for a political resolution in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, as stated by participating officials.

Scheduled attendees for subsequent sessions include EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

