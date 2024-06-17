Death of Syrian sSreenwriter Fouad Humaira: Deer Outside the Forest of Wolves

Syrian writer and screenwriter Fouad Humaira passed away at 59 from a heart attack in Egypt, his home for several years. Having moved there from France, where he sought refuge during the Syrian war and opposed Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Humaira was mourned by Syrian and Arab writers, actors, and the Syrian Writers Association. His notable series “Deer in the Valley of the Wolves” left a lasting impact. Syrian screenwriter Samer Radwan lamented on Facebook, describing Humaira as a profound influence on dramatic writing in Syria, whose works commanded deep respect.

Radwan also paid tribute to Syrian artist Qassem Melho, recognizing Humaira’s contributions to Syrian drama through series like “Deer in the Valley of the Wolves,” “Men under the Fez,” and “Levant Grape.” He concluded with condolences to Humaira’s family, praying for mercy upon him.

Mohammed Mansour Naaya, another Syrian writer, acknowledged Humaira’s support for the freedom and dignity revolution, underscoring his place in memory and conscience. Humaira swiftly aligned with the Syrian revolution, championing its cause amidst the challenges and aspirations that shaped his career.

Reflecting on their friendship, Tayseer Khalaf recalled Humaira’s battles with depression and his acceptance of fate. Despite attempts to reassure him otherwise, Humaira held steadfast in his belief. Khalaf bid him farewell with a heavy heart, lamenting their last interactions.

In Syria, Humaira endured arbitrary arrest, torture, and imprisonment before seeking refuge in various countries, including Jordan and France. His bold stances against the Syrian authorities often hindered his work’s production and reception, reflecting his unwavering principles.

Humaira’s legacy includes impactful series such as “Hot Winter” (2009), “Imam Shafi’i” (2007), “Narrow Corridors” (2007), and his involvement in “Al-Haiba” (2019). He openly discussed the challenges he faced due to his uncompromising stance against oppression, leaving behind a profound impact on Syrian drama and beyond.

