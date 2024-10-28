Assad Forces Tighten Siege of Rukban Camp

Syrian regime forces thwarted an attempt by civilians to smuggle medicine and food into the besieged Rukban camp.

On Sunday, October 27, the Free Syrian Army, stationed at the al-Tanf base in the 55-kilometer zone, reported that civilians attempted to deliver essential supplies, including children’s medicine and milk.

The Free Syrian Army, a faction opposing the regime, stated that the besieging forces opened fire, resulting in casualties and the destruction of civilian vehicles, alongside mine explosions in the area.

These actions are increasing pressure on civilians and worsening conditions in the Rukban camp.

Abdul Razzaq al-Khader, the media spokesman for the Free Syrian Army, told Enab Baladi that the ongoing siege severely impacts residents, with only a couple of vehicles managing to enter from regime-controlled areas over the past six months, often after paying exorbitant fees.

He highlighted that the scarcity of food and medicine has driven some civilians to take risks, but the numerous regime checkpoints, mines, and gunfire have led to injuries and damage to vehicles.

Demanding US assistance

On September 23, Amnesty International urged the United States to urgently provide humanitarian assistance to displaced people in Rukban camp, which is under US control.

In its report, the organization called for immediate aid for at least 8,000 displaced Syrians trapped in this isolated and besieged camp.

Rukban camp, located in the tri-border area between Syria, Iraq, and Jordan, was established in 2014 to shelter tens of thousands of Syrians fleeing conflict in Raqqa, Deir-ez-Zor, and the eastern countryside of Homs, particularly as the Islamic State gained control over large areas of eastern Syria.

Originally intended as a temporary solution, the camp has become a permanent residence after Jordan closed its borders in February 2020, declaring the situation an internal Syrian issue and leading to the abandonment of the camp’s population by the United Nations.

Over 100 military points belonging to the regime and its allies surround Rukban camp, enforcing a siege that exacerbates the humanitarian challenges faced by residents. The last UN aid convoy permitted by the regime to enter the camp occurred in September 2019.

