Al-Shibani Calls for Pressure on Israel to Withdraw from Syrian Territory

Syrian caretaker Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani on Thursday urged the international community to pressure Israel to withdraw from Syrian territory and respect regional security, reaffirming Syria’s commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Late last month and earlier this month, the Israeli military conducted incursions into Syrian territory, particularly in the Quneitra and Daraa regions.

“We have sent clear messages that Syria will not be a source of threat to any country, including Israel. Just as they seek to safeguard their own security, they must also respect the security of others,” al-Shibani stated.

He underscored Syria’s adherence to the 1974 agreement, which mandates the deployment of separation forces between Syrian and Israeli territories to ensure mutual security under international monitoring.

Al-Shibani called on the international community, the United Nations, and Arab states to intensify efforts to pressure Israel into withdrawing from Syrian land.

He criticized Israel’s previous justifications for its actions in Syria, stating: “In the past, they used Hezbollah, the Assad regime, and Iranian militias as pretexts for their bombings.”

“With these threats now removed, they should respect Syria’s sovereignty and cease interfering in Syrian territory,” he concluded.

