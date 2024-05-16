After Severe Poisoning, Assad’s Mister Economy On Leave

Anonymous sources disclosed to Sawt al-Asima that Syrian tycoon Yasar Ibrahim, a prominent economic figure within the Republican Palace, fell victim to a severe poisoning incident nearly six months ago, resulting in extensive damage to his internal organs and rendering him incapacitated from work.

Insiders from Sawt al-Asima reported that Ibrahim was poisoned by one of his associates, who surreptitiously contaminated his food during a routine visit to one of his frequented restaurants.

Since late 2023, Ibrahim has been undergoing extensive treatment, necessitating specialized care from the medical staff at the Republican Palace. International experts were consulted, and periodic blood transfusions became imperative for his condition.

Although the poison failed to claim Ibrahim’s life, it inflicted harm to his stomach and intestines, leading to multiple surgeries and rendering him nearly comatose and immobile.

Sowt al-Asima sources confirmed the apprehension of three close aides upon Ibrahim displaying symptoms of poisoning and being admitted to the palace’s medical facility. Additionally, two other associates have vanished, raising suspicions of their illicit departure from Syria following their involvement in the poisoning of the key figure overseeing the family’s economic ventures.

Security inquiries into the suspected perpetrators of Ibrahim’s poisoning have yet to yield conclusive results. Speculations within Syria’s security circles and economic spheres, as per Sowt al-Asima sources, suggest a coordinated effort to eliminate Yasar and strip him of his professional responsibilities.

Amidst allegations circulating among Russian, Iranian, and Assad regime affiliates, insinuations regarding their complicity in Ibrahim’s poisoning and the underlying motives abound. Assertions implicating Assad and his spouse in Ibrahim’s potential demise, purportedly to safeguard familial secrets, carry considerable weight, according to informed sources.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.