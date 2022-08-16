Minister of Defense in Moscow: Syria on Path to Victory

The minister of defense met his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, according to SANA.

Syria’s Minister of Defense, Gen. Ali Mahmoud Abbas is visiting Moscow to attend a conference of urgent importance to confront projects of hegemony and colonialism.

He spoke at the conference to reiterate that Syria, with the support of friendly countries, is advancing steadily on the path to victory over terrorism and restoring stability.

“The doors of Syria are always open to everyone who comes as a friend and lover, while those who target our land, our history, and our future with aggression and destruction will find before them people who reject humiliation and make every sacrifice for the sake of the dignity of their homeland,” Minister Abbas said.

General Abbas added, “We call on the international community to exert pressure to lift the unjust coercive measures imposed on Syria by the United States and some Western regimes.”

He called for the urgency of “ending the American and Turkish occupation of parts of the Syrian territories in order to extend the state’s control over them and to be able to invest their national resources that are subject to looting and theft.”

General Abbas affirmed that Russia, with its political and military leadership, headed by President Vladimir Putin, and in cooperation with its friends, can put an end to US arrogance and European intransigence, restore things to normal, and impose respect for international law on everyone who tries to tamper with it and breach its balance.

Abbas & Shoigo

Abbas held a meeting with Russian Defense Minister General Sergei Shoigu on the sidelines of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

In the meeting, Shoigu stressed that Syrian-Russian relations “are not limited to fighting terrorism jointly. We have achieved victory over international terrorism, which was not realized by other Western alliances led by the United States.”

