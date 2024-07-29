Why Syrians Should Bring Down the Negotiation Commission?

Controversy continues within Syrian circles at the official and popular levels regarding the dangerous measure taken by the Negotiation Commission of the Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces a few days ago, by its decision to amend its internal regulations and allow Badr Jamous to extend his term as head of the Commission for two years instead of one year. This decision has shaken the Syrian political scene and put it to the test.

Aside from the inter-Syrian disputes, the recent actions by official Syrian opposition institutions such as the Coalition, the interim government, and the Negotiation Commission have been the most perilous for the Syrian issue since the establishment of these institutions. The new decisions of the High Negotiation Commission appear to finalize the formation of a negotiating body that aligns with the requirements of regional and international players and supports the Syrian regime, preparing to sit with it at the negotiating table as normalization progresses between Ankara and Damascus. This process is the primary obstacle for all involved in the Syrian conflict. Should the countries supporting this process succeed in bridging the differences between the parties and resolving key issues (such as the return of refugees, the Kurdish issue, and terrorist organizations in northeastern and northwestern Syria), all obstacles to the full restoration of relations between Damascus and Ankara would be removed.

The significance of this critical moment for the negotiating committee is amplified by the concurrent pivotal developments in the Syrian issue, including the revival of the normalization path between Ankara and Damascus, renewed tensions in opposition areas in northern Syria, the revival of Turkey-Russia understandings on the 2020 Sochi memorandum regarding the de-escalation zone in northern Syria, discussions about opening international roads, and increasing talk about the voluntary return of refugees from Turkey, which has caused tensions among all Syrian components in northern Syria. Additionally, the importance of this juncture is underscored by the al-Karama sit-in in the Aleppo countryside, now in its 20th day, and the activation of the formation of the supreme leadership of the revolution, an alternative body to the interim government and the “coalition,” whose offices were closed in the Aleppo countryside. This sit-in appears to have started to unsettle the official opposition institutions after pulling the rug out from under them in front of the international community, prompting the “G4” team within the coalition to issue numerous statements clarifying its position on the path of normalization between Ankara and Damascus, reiterating its commitment to the principles of the Syrian revolution and standing with the people’s demands. However, these statements are seen by many Syrians as empty words from a team whose actions, orientations, and goals are now well understood.

Given all of the above, and after clarifying the aims of Badr Jamous and his backers in amending the internal regulations, it has become imperative for all free Syrians to completely overthrow this body along with all its members, oppose it, and resist it by all means before it is too late. They must quickly work to fill the political scene by forming a body to lead the revolution, reclaim the Syrian revolutionary national decision, end any foreign guardianship over them, and mobilize all civil and revolutionary energies into one organizational body in preparation for the crucial battle of the upcoming entitlements.

