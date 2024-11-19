Syria’s Balancing Act: Assad’s Diplomatic Dance Between Tehran’s Influence and Regional Pressures

Syrian to Syrian state media, Syrian Foreign Affairs Minister Bassam Sabbagh, leading a high-ranking Syrian delegation, arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for discussions with senior Iranian officials aimed at bolstering bilateral relations and addressing broader regional issues. Deputy Minister Ambassador Ayman Raad and other officials accompanied Sabbagh, who was received by Mehdi Shoushtari, Aide to the Iranian Foreign Minister, along with other Iranian representatives and Syrian embassy staff.

In a joint press conference, Sabbagh and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned recent Israeli escalations in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, describing them as part of a U.S.-Zionist strategy to reshape the region through military interventions. SANA reports that Sabbagh emphasized the need for a unified stance against Israeli occupation of Arab territories, including the Syrian Golan Heights, while both officials reiterated their countries’ mutual commitment to self-defense. The ministers also denounced unilateral sanctions, pledging to work together to alleviate their impacts on Syrian and Iranian citizens.

Araghchi expressed appreciation for Syria’s humanitarian efforts in sheltering displaced Lebanese despite economic challenges and confirmed Tehran’s commitment to ongoing support for Syria, including humanitarian aid. He cautioned against any provocations targeting Iranian forces, highlighting Iran’s readiness to respond decisively, and praised Syrian-Iranian cooperation as a stabilizing influence amid ongoing regional turmoil.

Alliances in the Balance

Analysts speaking to independent 963 Media Website have observed that President Assad appears to be pivoting towards Arab countries capable of financing Syria’s reconstruction, moving away from reliance on Iran, which has increasingly become an economic and political liability.

Additionally, Assad announced the upcoming convening of a joint economic committee in Damascus aimed at strengthening economic cooperation, with Iran affirming its commitment to supporting Syria politically, economically, and militarily against any potential threats.

Recently, diplomatic sources informed *963+* that Damascus requested Tehran forgive Syria’s financial debts in return for continued facilitation of arms supplies to Hezbollah via Syrian territory. The sources speculated that Foreign Minister Sabbagh might oversee the debt relief process, as Tehran faces mounting Arab and Russian pressure to halt its weapons transfers to Lebanon through Syria.

Syria’s Tightrope

In an analysis provided by Kurdish North Press, political observers noted that Iran appears to be countering Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s recent signals of neutrality in the Israel-Iran-Hezbollah conflict. The report notes that recent diplomatic visits to Damascus by senior Iranian defense officials indicate Tehran’s efforts to reinforce its influence in Syria, despite Assad’s apparent attempts to distance his government from Iran-aligned conflicts.

Analyst Entifadh Qanbar suggested that Assad’s government, potentially influenced by Russian considerations, may be seeking to reduce its involvement with Iranian militias as part of a broader strategy to limit Syria’s engagement in regional conflicts.

This diplomatic mission and its associated discussions underscore the shifting alliances and evolving power dynamics within the Middle East, as Syria navigates its relationship with Iran amid potential realignments involving Israel, the United States, and other regional actors.

Fading Influence

Syrian-Iranian relations have been the focus of extensive media and expert analysis, with many noting a decline in the closeness once shared by the two governments. This week, Iran announced the closure of a state-owned car assembly plant in Syria after nearly 20 years, a setback for Tehran’s economic ambitions in the war-torn country, where it maintains a strong military presence.

The announcement coincides with a regional tour by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s special representative, Ali Larijani, who visited Damascus and Beirut in a bid to reinforce Iran’s influence. Despite Iran’s significant military role in Syria’s civil war, its economic footprint remains limited.

According to the Iranian opposition outlet Iran International, the shutdown of Saipa’s factory underscores Iran’s struggles to gain economic returns on its investments in Syria, while Turkey and other regional players secure substantial stakes in the Syrian economy.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.