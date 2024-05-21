Syrians Share Grief Over Death of Iranian Leaders Raisi, Abdollahian, and Companions: Mekdad

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal al-Mekdad, expressed the deep sorrow of the Syrian people over the passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions.

In a phone call with Al-Mayadeen TV, Minister Mekdad highlighted that President Raisi was a steadfast supporter of Syria in its fight against terrorism, always believing in Syria’s victory due to the resilience of its people and leadership under President Bashar al-Assad.

Mekdad noted that the strategic relations between Syria and Iran were further strengthened by President Assad’s visit to Tehran in 2022 and the late President Raisi’s visit to Damascus in May of the previous year.

He emphasized that the bilateral ties, deeply rooted since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979, remain strong and solid. Both countries reject the hegemony of the US and its Western allies, oppose interference in internal affairs, and stand united on the Palestine Cause, viewing the Zionist entity as a common enemy.

