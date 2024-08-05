Syrian Opposition Refutes Meeting with Russian Envoy

The Syrian National Coalition and the Syrian Negotiation Commission have categorically denied reports of a meeting with Alexander Lavrentiev, Russia’s envoy to Syria, during his recent visit to Turkey. The meeting was allegedly intended to discuss resuming the Syrian constitutional committee talks in Baghdad.

The Syrian National Coalition issued a statement on Twitter, dismissing claims by pro-regime media outlets that a meeting took place between opposition forces and Lavrentiev. The Coalition reaffirmed its commitment to implementing international resolutions and achieving the Syrian people’s demands for justice, freedom, and democracy.

Similarly, the Syrian Negotiation Commission denied any encounter with Lavrentiev during his visit to Ankara. This contradicts reports by pro-regime newspapers, including “Al-Watan,” which claimed that Lavrentiev met with opposition delegates and urged them to attend the next round of constitutional committee talks in Baghdad.

Background on the Syrian Constitutional Committee

The Syrian Constitutional Committee was formed in October 2019, comprising representatives from the opposition, regime, and civil society. Despite eight rounds of talks in Geneva, the discussions have been stalled since July 2022 due to Russian and regime obstruction.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has attempted to revive the process, but his efforts have been unsuccessful. Proposals to hold the meetings in Nairobi or Baghdad have been met with rejection by the regime and opposition, respectively.

The future of the Syrian Constitutional Committee meetings remains uncertain, with no clear venue or timeline for resuming talks.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.