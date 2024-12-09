Syrian Armed Factions Ban Interference in Women’s Clothing in New Policies on Order and Freedoms

The General Command of the Syrian armed factions has issued a series of directives aimed at maintaining social order, managing resources, and protecting personal freedoms in areas under their control. The decisions address a range of issues, including curfew enforcement, resource allocation, personal freedoms, and safeguarding the rights of media professionals.

Punishments for Retaliation and Maintaining Unity

In an effort to curb acts of revenge and promote unity, the factions declared that any threat or attempt to settle personal scores will result in a one-year prison sentence. The statement emphasized the importance of avoiding disputes that hinder the reconstruction of a “new Syria” and denounced the misuse of the sacrifices of martyrs for personal gain.

“No one has the right to demand the blood of martyrs,” the statement read, adding that the martyrs sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the homeland, not for personal vendettas. The use of phrases such as “the blood of the martyrs in exchange for a house or anything else” has been explicitly forbidden.

Resource Management: Bread Rationing and Curfews

To ensure fair distribution and conserve resources, the General Command has introduced a limit of four packets of bread per person per day. The decision aims to preserve stocks and guarantee equal access to food supplies.

Additionally, a strict curfew has been imposed in key regions, including Damascus and its countryside, Latakia, and Tartus. The curfew will be enforced from 5 PM to 5 AM, with violators facing one month of imprisonment.

Guaranteeing Personal Freedoms

The new policies underscore the commitment to protecting personal freedoms. It is now strictly forbidden to interfere with women’s clothing or impose demands related to modesty or appearance. “Personal freedom is guaranteed for everyone, and respecting individual rights is the foundation of building a civilized nation,” the command asserted.

Protection of Media Professionals

Acknowledging the essential role of media, the General Command declared a zero-tolerance policy toward the harassment or intimidation of journalists and media professionals. Threatening individuals working for Syrian television, radio, or social media platforms will result in a one-year prison sentence.

The statement emphasized the importance of safeguarding media workers and ensuring their freedom to operate in service of the nation and society, framing these protections as essential to the development of a modern state.

These directives reflect the General Command’s attempts to impose order, ensure fairness in resource distribution, and foster an environment of respect for personal and professional freedoms. As Syria continues to grapple with ongoing challenges, such measures seek to lay the groundwork for stability and progress.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.