Syria Joins Executive Board of Arab Center for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands

Syria was elected to the Executive Board of the Arab Center for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands (ACSAD) during the center’s General Assembly meetings in Riyadh. The Syrian delegation, led by Ambassador Ayman Soussan and accompanied by Arab agriculture ministers, participated in the event.

Ambassador Soussan, speaking to SANA, highlighted the significance of Syria’s new role in ACSAD, noting its potential to foster Arab cooperation toward achieving food security—a pressing need amid global challenges.

He reiterated Syria’s commitment to supporting ACSAD’s operations, particularly as the host nation, which facilitates the center’s mission.

The assembly also saw the re-election of Nasr Eddin Al Obaid as ACSAD’s Director-General. Established in 1968 in Damascus under the League of Arab States, ACSAD aims to enhance scientific agricultural research in arid and semi-arid regions, promote the exchange of knowledge and technology, and boost agricultural productivity in these zones.

