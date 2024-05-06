Syria Criticizes U.S. Human Rights Record and Rejects Its Authority to Judge Other Nations

Syria has criticized the United States for its problematic human rights record, asserting that such a history disqualifies the U.S. from accusing other nations, evaluating them, or offering guidance. The Syrian government urges the U.S. to reevaluate its foreign policies, end its breaches of international law, and cease its interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, thereby stabilizing regional security.

In a recent statement, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the U.S. State Department’s latest report on global human rights, labelling it as “shameful and misleading.” This report is seen as an attempt by the U.S. to position itself as a global human rights overseer while concealing its own infringements, including the suppression of academic protests against Israeli actions in Gaza.

“The long history of the United States is marked by severe human and civil rights abuses, rendering it unfit to cast aspersions or offer guidance to other countries,” the Ministry stated.

Further, the statement highlighted the suffering of the Syrian populace due to the hostile actions of successive U.S. administrations. These actions include supporting extremist groups, launching attacks on Syrian soil, maintaining an unauthorized military presence, exploiting Syrian resources, and enforcing severe sanctions that affect the Syrian people directly.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.