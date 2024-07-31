Syria Condemns Israeli Attack on Iran, Supports Palestinian Rights

Syria has strongly condemned the recent Israeli attack on Iran, labelling it a “blatant Zionist aggression” and a violation of international law. The attack, which targeted the head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, is seen as part of a broader pattern of Israeli aggression in the region.

Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the attack as a “terrorist act” and criticized Israel’s disregard for international law and its failure to comply with UN resolutions. The ministry expressed concern that Israel’s actions could lead to further destabilization of the region.

In a show of solidarity, Syria offered its condolences to the Palestinian people and reaffirmed its support for their struggle for an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. The statement highlights Syria’s stance against Israeli aggression and its commitment to regional stability and the rights of the Palestinian people.

