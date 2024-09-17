SNHR Condemns Detention of Alawite Activists by Regime in Lattakia

The Syrian Network for Human Rights has condemned the detention and disappearance of three Alawite activists by Syrian regime forces in Lattakia, noting that their arrest was made without a warrant or charges.

The network reported that Dr. Zuhair Ibrahim Khair Bek and his cousin, Iyad Suhail Khair Bek, were arrested while travelling from Lattakia to Kasab. They were taken to the Military Security Branch. On September 9, the Military Security Branch also detained 80-year-old Dr. Ahmed Mazhar al-Sufi. All three detainees are members of the Alawite sect.

According to the network, these arrests, like many others conducted by the regime, were made without judicial warrants, and the detainees were not allowed to contact their families or lawyers, nor were they informed of the charges against them.

The network added that Dr. Zuhair Khair Bek and Dr. Ahmed Mazhar Sufi had been vocal critics of the regime’s security and economic policies. Dr. Khair Bek, a former head of the Doctors Syndicate in Lattakia, had faced judicial pressure to relinquish his citrus and vegetable packaging business to a relative of President Bashar al-Assad.

Silence on the arrest of three members in Lattakia

Regime forces have imposed a complete blackout on the status of the three detainees, categorically preventing any contact with them, including with their families, lawyers, or human rights defenders. All attempts by their families and associated parties to ascertain the reasons for their arrest or to obtain information about their health or legal status have been rejected.

The network reported that prominent figures in Lattakia have made numerous efforts to mediate for the detainees’ release or to clarify the charges against them, but the regime has not responded to any of these attempts.

Amid this blackout, concerns are rising that the detainees may be transferred to one of the main security branches in Damascus, where conditions are notoriously harsh and detainees are often subjected to forced disappearance.

The network emphasized that by arbitrarily detaining healthcare workers and individuals known for their public criticism, the regime is in violation of international human rights law and the International Court of Justice’s decision issued on November 16, 2023. The network condemned these detention practices and demanded the immediate release of the detainees, along with material and moral compensation for the harm they have suffered.

The network also condemned all violations against medical personnel and called on the regime to halt all arbitrary detentions and torture intended to instill fear among Syrian society, regardless of sectarian affiliation. It stressed the need for investigations and accountability for those responsible for such violations.

Activists in Lattakia have suggested that the arrests may be related to accusations of the detainees engaging in “suspicious activities against the regime” and communicating with foreign entities. Confidential sources informed Syria TV that the arrests might also be an attempt to exert pressure for financial gains, as Khair Bek and al-Sufi are owners of economic activities in Lattakia and have not opposed the regime since 2011.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.