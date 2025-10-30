Sharaa’s New Party: Reviving the Baath in Disguise?

As Syria’s so-called “transitional phase” unfolds—purportedly a prelude to democratic renewal—signs are emerging of a carefully orchestrated plan to launch a new political party closely aligned with Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa. This development is being guided not by civic initiative, but by a government body: the General Secretariat for Political Affairs.

Though no new political parties law has yet been enacted, insiders suggest this legal vacuum is of little consequence. The draft legislation appears to serve merely as a preparatory frame, paving the way for a party likely to become the polished political arm of the current regime.

A Return to Familiar Patterns?

In Damascus, preparations are quietly intensifying for the launch of this new political force—seen as a precursor to a reconfigured political era, just ahead of the parties law expected under the March constitutional declaration.

According to sources who spoke to Al-Modon, the General Secretariat for Political Affairs—subordinate to Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani—is overseeing the formation of the party. It is handpicking its founding members with calculated discretion, favouring figures aligned with the government and recent political appointees.

The same sources note that the selection process is highly controlled, ensuring loyalty and regional balance among the party’s base—though no formal name or ideological framework has yet been announced.

Shibani as Architect

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani is said to be playing a central role in shaping the new entity, with the General Secretariat—under his direct authority—managing all early steps ahead of the party’s expected formalisation by the People’s Assembly.

Reports indicate that many of the individuals tasked with founding the party are drawn from al-Shibani’s inner circle, reinforcing the perception that this will be less a grassroots initiative and more a top-down extension of the transitional government.

Analysts describe the move as laying the foundation for Syria’s next official political force, intended to steer the country into an era of “managed” pluralism after decades of Baathist one-party dominance.

However, many fear it is simply the Baath Party rebranded—its structures and ethos transplanted into new clothing. That the party is being incubated within the machinery of the state, rather than emerging organically from civil society, has triggered comparisons to Syria’s previous political system.

History Repeating Itself

Political analyst Tawfiq Abbas told Al-Hall Net the situation mirrors Syria’s authoritarian past. “The Baath once served as the regime’s political arm. Now, this new entity appears to follow the same logic—born not of democratic will but of bureaucratic design,” he said.

Abbas warned that selecting members based on loyalty and sectarian balance echoes a quota-based approach, stripping politics of substance. The secrecy surrounding the process, and the lack of public or parliamentary debate, suggest a model devoid of genuine reform.

A Stillborn Political Life?

The core danger, observers argue, lies in a political process crafted behind closed doors by the executive. Rather than serving as democratic platforms, parties risk becoming administrative tools, engineered to perpetuate state control.

If Syria’s emerging political life is shaped by ministries and functionaries, can it truly claim to be political at all?

The General Secretariat declined to comment on the matter when approached by Al-Hall Net, neither confirming nor denying the reports—underscoring the opacity that continues to dominate political transitions in the country.

Centralised Power and Rising Concerns

Since its establishment in March 2025 by Foreign Ministry decree, the General Secretariat has drawn criticism for its sweeping mandate: overseeing political affairs, drafting strategic frameworks, and managing the remnants of the dissolved Baath Party and the National Progressive Front.

Critics say the body exerts excessive control over political life—much like the Baath before it. Others believe it will eventually be phased out with the new parties law, replaced by the party it is now midwifing.

President Sharaa, who heads both the state and the transitional executive, retains full control over the timing and scope of political reform. He determines when and how new parties may emerge—and under what rules.

What is unfolding in Damascus today recalls the old maxim: “Change everything so that nothing changes.” Syria’s political transformation risks becoming a stage-managed performance, not a genuine departure from the past. Rather than marking a transition to pluralism, it appears to be a repackaging of authoritarian structures under a new banner.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.