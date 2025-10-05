Sharaa: Suspended Laws Await the New Parliament, and Syria’s Reconstruction Is a Collective Responsibility of Its People

During his visit to the National Library in Damascus to monitor the process of selecting members of the People’s Assembly, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa affirmed that laws that have been suspended for years are now awaiting the new Parliament to review and approve them, in order to push the process of national reconstruction forward.

In a speech reported by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the president stressed that the reconstruction of Syria is a collective responsibility that all Syrians must shoulder together.

Sharaa noted that in just a few months, the country has made an important transition from a stage of war and chaos to an electoral atmosphere that reflects a spirit of participation, describing this achievement as proof of the Syrian people’s strong will to move forward toward stability and state-building.

He added that the newly elected Parliament faces major tasks, foremost among them voting on the frozen laws to allow the continuation of the reform process and the launch of the reconstruction drive. He called on the Syrian people to continue their active participation during this critical phase.

President Sharaa concluded by stressing that the coming days must bring new achievements that reflect the aspirations of the Syrians and restore confidence in their country’s future, emphasizing that “building Syria is a national duty shared by all its citizens.”

Sharaa was speaking as the first indirect elections for the People’s Assembly after the fall of the Assad regime were being held. Polls closed at 4 pm on Sunday and preliminary results started being announced during the evening.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.