SDF Arrests Hundreds of Young Men for Conscription in Northern and Eastern Syria

During the past 48 hours, areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have recorded the arrest of hundreds of young men in the countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, Hassakeh, and Raqqa governorates, north and east of Syria, for forced recruitment into their ranks.

Local sources told Zaman al-Wsl that security and military groups affiliated with the SDF raided an automatic bakery in the town of Gharanij in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor on Sunday, arresting 15 young men who were working inside, with the intention of driving them to recruitment camps near the city.

The sources confirmed that seven military checkpoints belonging to the SDF in the city of Raqqa and its countryside arrested about 70 young people on Sunday, aiming to drive them to compulsory recruitment camps. This has led many young men to remain at home for fear of being arrested.

The sources pointed out that the SDF forces have arrested more than 240 young people from the countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, Hassakeh, and Raqqa governorates over the past 48 hours, all for forced recruitment. This includes minors under the age of 15, amid widespread discontent among the local population, especially since most of the recruitment operations occur in Arab-majority areas in the north and east of the country.

