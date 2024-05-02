SDC Working on Opening New Communication Channels with Arab Countries

The co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) announced plans to take concrete steps to activate the Syrian dialogue process through consultations with Syrian parties and regional as well as international stakeholders. Additionally, the SDC intends to establish new diplomatic representations in Arab and foreign nations.

Mahmoud al-Meslet, the co-chair of the SDC, emphasized in an interview with Hawar News Agency on Thursday the council’s intensified political efforts aimed at advancing towards a solution despite encountering obstacles and challenges posed by certain regional and international powers pursuing their interests.

Highlighting “the significance of the Arab role in Syria,” Meslet stressed that the council cannot afford to isolate itself from the fraternal Arab countries. He revealed that the SDC has initiated communications with countries such as Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, viewing this as the initial step toward fostering “Syrian national reconciliation.”

Furthermore, Meslet expressed the SDC’s commitment to broadening its ties with Arab nations, citing its existing overseas offices and representations and its ongoing efforts to establish additional ones. Despite acknowledging the hindrance posed by some Arab countries’ normalization with the Syrian regime, Meslet affirmed that the SDC remains an integral part of Syria and must wield “external influence” with Arab nations.

He emphasized, “Normalization with the regime does not preclude normalizing with us. We are actively pursuing the opening of diplomatic representations in the Gulf Cooperation Council, fraternal Arab nations, and selected foreign countries, as our vision is unequivocally Syrian.”

