Report Documents Arrest of 228 Civilians in Syria During May 2024

The Syrian Network for Human Rights has documented a minimum of 228 arrests in Syria throughout May, involving 13 children and 8 women. According to the network’s report, 189 of these cases led to enforced disappearances, with 102 attributed to the Syrian regime, including two children and three women, and 49 to the SDF, including 11 children. Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) accounted for 41 cases, and opposition factions for 36, with one woman among them.

Analysis of the data indicates that Aleppo governorate suffered the highest number of arbitrary arrests, followed by Idlib, Damascus countryside, Deir-ez-Zor, Homs, Damascus, Daraa, and Hassakeh. Additionally, the report highlights the monitoring of arrests targeting refugees forcibly returned from Lebanon through the Masnaa border crossing. The Lebanese army’s raids and arrests targeted refugees, most of whom were taken to security and military detention centers in the governorates of Homs and Damascus.

In its conclusion, the network underscores the Syrian regime’s failure to fulfill its obligations under international treaties and conventions, notably the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Furthermore, it notes the regime’s violation of several articles of the Syrian constitution by detaining hundreds of thousands of individuals for many years without arrest warrants or charges, denying them access to legal representation and family visits, and forcibly disappearing approximately 68% of the total detainees.

