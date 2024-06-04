Syrian Regime Officer Killed in Daraa Countryside

On Tuesday, unknown persons assassinated an officer in the ranks of the Syrian regime forces near the town of Jabab in the northern countryside of Daraa.

The deceased was a major in the regime forces (Abdul Majeed Abdul Hamid Hammoud) from the ranks of the Fourth Division. He hails from the Ghab plain in the Hama countryside.

This is not the first assassination incident in this governorate, where hardly a day passes without the killing of people by unknown assailants. Regime forces took over the governorate with Russian support.

Earlier on Monday, local news networks reported that unknown gunmen killed a young man in the city of Tafas in the western countryside of Daraa.

Last Sunday, the city of Jassem witnessed a fight between two families that ended with the use of firearms, killing and wounding people, and prompting local fighters to impose a curfew.

Security absence in Daraa

Since the Syrian regime took control of Daraa, the governorate has been witnessing cases of assassination and random killings, in the absence of security and the large deployment of weapons.

The Ahrar Horan Gathering documented the killing of 43 people, including three women and a child, in May. Last April witnessed the death of 72 people.

The people and activists of the government accuse the security services of the Syrian regime and the Iranian militias – by recruiting local militias – of being behind many assassinations, which often extend to opponents of the regime and the Iranian expansion project in the region.

