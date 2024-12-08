Pro-Government Al-Watan Reacts to Fall of Assad: It Was All Lies

Hours after the fall of Assad’s regime, the pro-government newspaper al-Watan published a reaction on its Facebook page.

“We are witnessing a new chapter for Syria. We thank God for sparing further bloodshed. I believe, and I am convinced, that Syria will belong to all Syrians”, it said, only hours after calling the opposition fighters “terrorists”. Al Watan’s last known owner is Rami Makhlouf, a crony of the former Syrian regime and cousin of its ex-president.

“The Syrian media and journalists bear no blame; they, like us, were merely following instructions and publishing the news they were given, which has now proven to be all lies”, the publication added.

It concluded: “We wish safety for everyone. May God protect Syria and its people—all its people, from all sects and communities. We deserve a beautiful country”.