President Assad Leads New Baath Party Leadership in Strategic Meeting

President Bashar al-Assad, serving as the Secretary-General of the Arab Socialist Baath Party, chaired a strategic meeting with the newly formed central leadership of the party on Wednesday. The discussion focused on the organizational restructuring and strategic priorities for the upcoming period.

During the meeting, President al-Assad emphasized the Baath Party’s role as a collective institution rather than an individual entity. He highlighted the importance of correct positioning of the party to synergize effectively with governmental and executive bodies. This alignment is viewed as crucial for setting enhanced policies and strategies that are more vital now than ever.

A key part of the dialogue revolved around the necessity of integrating the party’s base in decision-making processes and proposal developments. This approach aims to bolster the party’s involvement in the intellectual and cultural discourse within society.

Furthermore, President al-Assad outlined the significance of a precise financial system to manage the party’s resources and expenditures effectively. This includes implementing rigorous annual budgets and refining the financial oversight mechanisms.

The session also called for a critical evaluation of the party’s recent election processes and proposed improvements for the Higher Election Committee’s operational strategies.

