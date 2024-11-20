On International Children’s Day: Attacks by the Regime and Russia Kill 19 Children in Northern Syria Since the Beginning of the Year

The White Helmets confirmed that 19 children have been killed due to airstrikes by regime forces and Russia in the northwestern region of Syria from the beginning of the current year until November 10.

In a statement marking International Children’s Day, the White Helmets reported that attacks by the regime, Russia, and their allies have killed 19 children and injured 137 others, some of whom sustained serious injuries and amputations in northwestern Syria.

The statement highlighted that, amid the ongoing war by the regime and Russia, Syrian children face immense challenges that affect their lives and futures. Millions have been forced to leave their homes and live in camps that lack basic necessities.

Children in Syria have also been deprived of their right to education, while the lack of basic healthcare services has severely impacted their physical health. The violence-ridden environment has also taken a toll on their mental well-being, according to the White Helmets.

The statement called on the international community to “honour its commitments to protect civilians and children, secure their rights, stop the bombing and killing of Syrians, work toward a solution that guarantees the protection and safety of civilians and children in accordance with Resolution 2254, and hold the regime, Russia, and their allies accountable for their crimes against civilians and children in Syria.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.