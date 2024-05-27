Nearly 12,000 People Have Applied for People’s Assembly Elections

The head of the Supreme Judicial Committee for the People’s Assembly elections, Judge Jihad Murad, revealed that approximately 12,000 individuals have applied for candidacy.

In comments to media outlets aligned with the regime, Murad stated that the total number of applicants vying for membership in the People’s Assembly for the fourth legislative term stands at 11,897, with 6,037 candidates for Sector A and 5,860 for Sector B.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has issued a decree outlining the schedule for elections to the People’s Assembly in territories under his control. The decree schedules the election for members of the People’s Assembly for the fourth legislative term on July 15. It designates 127 seats for the workers and farmers sector, with the remaining 123 seats distributed among other categories.

The last elections held by the regime for the People’s Assembly took place on July 19, 2020. These elections were marred by numerous irregularities, including reports of militia leaders securing parliamentary seats and coercion of government employees and university students to participate.

