Mazloum Abdi: Turkey Is Fabricating Justifications for Attacks

The commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, stated on Saturday that Turkey is fabricating reasons to justify attacks on northern and eastern Syria, alleging that Turkey has been attempting to expand its territorial occupation for five years.

In a video address, Abdi emphasized that the SDF has made a clear decision to refrain from conducting military operations in Turkey, asserting that their focus remains solely on the Syrian front. He criticized Turkey for linking its recent attacks to an incident in Ankara, claiming that the attackers crossed from Syria, which he refuted, stating that the SDF has no ties to this process and that Turkey has failed to provide evidence for its assertions.

Abdi accused Turkey of seeking to destabilize the region and undermine the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, pushing local populations toward displacement. He noted that the ongoing attacks are not only aimed at the SDF and the civilian population but also affect international coalition forces and Russia that collaborate with the SDF. He called for greater pressure from these parties on Turkey to halt its aggression.

He reiterated the SDF’s willingness to engage in dialogue with all parties, including Turkey, but expressed concern that continued attacks would compel the SDF to escalate its response.

Abdi detailed that the recent Turkish bombardments have targeted infrastructure and civilian facilities, resulting in 17 deaths and 48 injuries, including 39 civilians.

The Internal Security Forces in northern and eastern Syria (Asayish) reported multiple drone strikes, including hits on a power station, a building materials facility, a medical clinic, and other civilian sites, leading to significant damage and injuries. On Friday, further airstrikes targeted a gas station and an Asayish center in Qamishli, following earlier attacks in Kobani that left one person dead and eight others injured.

