Mass Grave Containing Hundreds of Bodies Discovered in Aleppo

The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced on Monday the discovery of a mass grave containing hundreds of bodies in the city of Aleppo. The site was reported by a local resident to the authorities.

In an official statement, the ministry explained that Brigadier General Ahmad Latouf, the police chief of Aleppo Province, accompanied a team from the police command to inspect the site and assess the situation. Civil defense teams were also notified and deployed to assist in the recovery of the bodies.

DNA Testings

The ministry stated that work is underway to identify the bodies through DNA testing. Initial investigations aim to uncover the circumstances and timing of the incident.

On Sunday, fighters from the “Military Operations Administration” discovered a mass grave containing the remains of several unidentified individuals in the al-Qabo area of northwestern rural Homs. Local sources told Syria TV that the grave held the remains of approximately 15 unidentified persons.

According to the sources, Syrian Civil Defense teams were dispatched to the site to recover the remains. However, the identities of the victims and the circumstances of their deaths remain unknown.

Earlier, the Syrian Civil Defense organization called on local authorities and media in Syria to take immediate measures to protect mass grave sites, which have been subject to severe violations.

The organization emphasized that random excavations and tampering with these graves without proper oversight lead to the loss of forensic evidence and disrespect the dignity of the victims and the rights of their families. It warned that unprofessional handling of these sites hinders efforts to uncover the fate of the missing and hold perpetrators accountable for their crimes.

The tampering with crime scenes exacerbates the suffering of families awaiting news of their loved ones and undermines future efforts for justice and accountability.

