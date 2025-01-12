Madaniya Representatives Meet with Ahmed Sharaa, Head of the Syrian Interim Administration

In a pivotal meeting held in Damascus on Saturday, January 4, 2025, representatives of Madaniya, an umbrella that puts together 500 Syrian civil society organization in Syria and exile, met with Mr. Ahmed Sharaa, the Head of the Syrian Interim Administration, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Asaad Shayba. The discussions, which lasted nearly two hours, addressed critical issues related to Syria’s political transition, governance reforms, and social recovery.

The delegation from Madaniya included its Chairperson, Mr. Ayman Asfari, and Executive Director, Ms. Sawsan Abu Zein Al-Din, who presented their vision for advancing Syria’s civil society role in the ongoing transitional phase.

Civil Society Contributions

During the meeting, Mr. Asfari and Ms. Abu Zein Al-Din outlined Madaniya’s core principles and the organization’s contributions to fostering dialogue and accountability within Syria and abroad. They emphasized the importance of inclusivity and rejecting sectarianism or exclusionary practices in the political transition. They also highlighted Madaniya’s work in human rights advocacy, oversight mechanisms, and community engagement.

The representatives stressed the need for political reforms that prioritize the aspirations of all Syrians, including women and marginalized communities. They cautioned against unilateral appointments within administrative structures and advocated for appointing qualified experts to lead key institutions.

Pressing Challenges and Transitional Justice

The discussion touched on urgent issues such as addressing corruption, enhancing transparency, and safeguarding human rights during the transitional phase. Special emphasis was placed on the need for a comprehensive framework to investigate the fate of missing persons and mass graves, ensuring justice for victims and their families. Concerns were also raised regarding the status of Syrian detainees and foreign fighters, with calls for a balanced approach that combines legal clarity with humanitarian considerations.

Vision for Political Transition

Mr. Ahmed Sharaa reaffirmed his commitment to a vision for Syria that upholds citizenship, equality, and the rule of law. He acknowledged the challenges posed by sectarian divisions and underscored the importance of justice, reconciliation, and compassion in rebuilding the nation. Mr. Sharaa also highlighted the crucial role of the international community in lifting sanctions and facilitating Syria’s reintegration into global diplomatic and economic systems.

He further emphasized that Syria must reclaim its place in the regional and global balance through strategic partnerships and investments in critical sectors like infrastructure and energy. These efforts, he stated, would lay the groundwork for economic recovery and sustainable development.

Preparations for the National Conference

Discussions also focused on the upcoming National Conference, a key event designed to shape Syria’s future governance framework. Mr. Sharaa outlined plans for constitutional amendments, institutional restructuring, and free and fair elections. He stressed the importance of ensuring transparency and inclusivity in the planning process.

The formation of preparatory committees for the conference was announced, with Mr. Sharaa emphasizing the need for concrete decisions that would pave the way for a legitimate political transition. The conference is tentatively scheduled for the end of January or early February.

Looking Ahead

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to ongoing collaboration and dialogue between civil society and the interim administration. Madaniya’s representatives and Mr. Sharaa expressed optimism for Syria’s future, envisioning a state built on equality, citizenship, and the rule of law.

This meeting marks a significant step in advancing Syria’s transition toward stability and inclusive governance.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.