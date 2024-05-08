Leader of Turkish Occupation Factions, Two Companions Killed in Afrin Countryside

On Tuesday, the Syrian Arab Army launched heavy artillery fire, targeting the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in Jabal al-Zawiya in Idlib countryside. This operation resulted in casualties among the gunmen of the Nusra Front, and additional militants from the organization were killed in the vicinity of the towns of Tadil, Kafr Amma, and Kafr Taal in the western countryside of Aleppo during the army’s shelling of their gatherings. Simultaneously, the army targeted sites and concentrations of terrorists belonging to the Turkistan Islamic Party in the al-Ghab Plain, west of Hama. A military leader from the Sham Legion (Faylaq al-Sham) faction, aligned with the Turkish occupation, along with two accompanying gunmen, were killed, and more than ten gunmen were wounded after suicide drones targeted the vicinity of the village of Kabashin in the Shirawa district in the occupied countryside of Afrin, northwest of Aleppo.

Field sources in the “de-escalation” zones reported that army units retaliated against terrorist attacks in various regions, including the northern countryside of Lattakia, the Ghab plain, the southern countryside of Idlib, and the western countryside of Aleppo. The army effectively neutralized several terrorists, utilizing heavy artillery fire to target the firing points of the al-Fateh al-Mubin operations room, led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, the current front of the terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra. Military operations in the southern countryside of Idlib resulted in the destruction of military points, artillery, and military vehicles belonging to the terrorists.

In addition to targeting the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra, the army also destroyed positions of terrorists affiliated with the Turkistan Islamic Party near the towns of Sarmaniya and Ankawi in the Ghab Plain, in response to their repeated violations of the ceasefire established since the Russian-Turkish Moscow Agreement in early March 2020.

Furthermore, in the western countryside of Aleppo, the SAA targeted gatherings and mobilizations of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the vicinity of the towns of Tadil, Kafr Amma, and Kafr Taal, following an attack on Syrian army points stationed in the area.

Opposition media websites reported that the suicide drones responsible for the attacks belonged to the SAA, resulting in casualties among the Sham Legion faction, including two fatalities and five injuries. An opposition source stated that the shelling targeted Abu Hilal, a military commander in the Sham Legion, resulting in his death along with a companion, and at least five other members were wounded. The aerial bombardment also targeted a military pickup vehicle and a military point belonging to the same faction with eight drones.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.