Kurdish Democratic Union Party Concludes 10th Conference with New Leadership

  • Source: NORTH PRESS (Kurdish agency)
The conference's closing statement emphasized the party’s commitment to pursuing "a political solution to the Kurdish issue, strengthening self-administration, and building a democratic, decentralized Syria."
The Democratic Union Party (PYD) wrapped up its tenth general conference on Sunday night, culminating in the election of a new joint presidency. Gharib Hassou and Burwin Youssef were chosen to succeed long-serving leaders Saleh Muslim and Asia Abdullah, who had been at the helm since the previous conference.

In addition to the leadership change, the conference elected 95 members to the General Council, representing the various regions where the PYD operates.

The conference’s closing statement emphasized the party’s commitment to pursuing “a political solution to the Kurdish issue, strengthening self-administration, and building a democratic, decentralized Syria.”

 

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.

 

