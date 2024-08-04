Killing of Unknown Personality: Conflict Over Targeting of Car on the Damascus-Beirut Road

Pro-regime media sources reported on Saturday that a car was targeted on the Damascus-Beirut highway, near the Zarzar junction, resulting in the vehicle being completely burned and the death of at least one occupant.

Assad’s Interior Ministry correspondent Mohamed al-Helou broadcast a video purportedly showing the burning car on the Damascus-Beirut road. He stated that preliminary information suggested the car was targeted and posted briefly (later deleted) that “the person targeted is a civilian.”

In a separate post, Helou noted conflicting reports about the car fire, stating, “One of the journalists filmed from the place and published a video saying that it was targeted, and after a while, some said that it was a short circuit and the news remains information from here and information from there.”

As of the preparation of this report, the Assad regime’s interior or defence ministries have not issued any comments. Reports are emerging about the death of a resident of Dimas due to the mysterious explosion, with some pro-regime media sources initially attributing it to an Israeli raid but later retracting this story in the absence of official confirmation.

Media outlets affiliated with the Assad regime confirmed the explosion of a car on the Damascus-Beirut highway near the Zarzar junction, leading to the vehicle’s complete burning and igniting adjacent grass areas, without specifying the cause of the incident.

In mid-July, businessman Baraa Qaterji, a supporter of the Assad regime, was killed when his car was targeted on al-Sabboura Road near Damascus.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.