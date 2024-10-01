Journalists’ Union Mourns the Martyrdom of Media Colleague Safaa Ahmad

The Syrian Journalists Union has expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of journalist Safaa Ahmad, who was killed in the early hours of Tuesday due to an Israeli airstrike that targeted multiple locations in Damascus.

Safaa Ahmad, a dedicated media professional, served as a broadcaster on Syrian television, hosting numerous talk shows that explored a variety of social and cultural issues. Her contributions extended to other television programs, where she left a lasting impact on the media landscape

Earlier, a military source reported that Israeli forces launched an air assault using fighter jets and drones at dawn on Tuesday. The attack, originating from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, struck several targets in Damascus.

Syrian air defence systems intercepted and downed most of the missiles and drones, but the aggression resulted in the martyrdom of three civilians, including Safaa Ahmad, the injury of nine others, and extensive damage to private property.

