Hundreds of Residents of Nubl and Zahra Stuck on the Athriya-Khanaser Road

Local media reported on Sunday, November 1, that 2,000 residents from the towns of Nubl and Zahra, both predominantly Shiite, have been stranded in the city of Safira on the Athriya-Khanaser road for the third consecutive day.

According to Shaam FM, a local radio station, the majority of those stuck are women and children, who have been sleeping outdoors since Friday without food or water.

The report also mentioned that opposition factions, described as “militants,” have blocked the Red Crescent’s efforts to evacuate the stranded civilians.

The residents have called on international organizations to exert pressure on the opposition to allow their evacuation and enable them to move toward areas controlled by the Syrian regime.

This situation follows a separate appeal from residents of Nubl and Zahra, who now live in the Sayyeda Zeinab area south of Damascus. They have urged the Syrian regime to intervene immediately and facilitate the transfer of their relatives to the capital. Sources confirmed to Sawt al-Asima that families in Sayyeda Zeinab gathered in the streets at night, awaiting the arrival of their loved ones from Nubl and Zahra. Security services attempted to disperse the crowds and return them to their homes, but the residents refused to leave until their relatives arrived in the area.

