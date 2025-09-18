“Higher Alawite Council” Rejects People’s Assembly Elections

The “Higher Alawite Islamic Council in Syria and the Diaspora,” led by Sheikh Ghazal Ghazal, issued a statement on Thursday rejecting the upcoming elections for Syria’s People’s Assembly.

The council’s Coordination and Public Relations Office declared that the assembly promoted by what it described as the “de facto authority” has no national or representative legitimacy. It argued that the body does not reflect the will of the Syrian people but is managed directly by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), serving as an extension of what the council called “an illegitimate transitional authority devoid of a popular mandate.”

The statement followed the Supreme Committee for People’s Assembly Elections’ announcement of preliminary lists of electoral body members across governorates. Committee spokesperson Nawar Najma said appeals would be accepted from September 18 to 20.

The council countered that “the conditions under which this assembly is imposed strip it of legitimacy.” It urged Syrians inside and outside the country—especially in Damascus, the coastal region, Homs, and Hama—to boycott the elections.

Najma, however, emphasized that the electoral bodies include broad representation of Syria’s social and religious groups, even noting the participation of Damascus’ Jewish community. He described the appeal process as a safeguard against infiltration by former regime loyalists, urging citizens to help identify ineligible candidates.

Criticism of Government Neglect

This rejection follows earlier criticism by the “Higher Alawite Islamic Council,” which on September 13 accused the transitional government of neglecting the Alawite community.

Council spokesperson Mona Ghanem argued that the current authorities have deliberately ignored Alawites since taking power and noted that President Ahmad al-Sharaa has yet to meet with representatives of the community.

She praised the protection offered by Kurdish forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to coastal areas but warned against the resettlement of non-Syrian foreigners in Alawite regions. Addressing speculation about federalization of the coast, Ghanem clarified that no steps have been taken, stressing that any such arrangement must come through a comprehensive, UN-led political process.

Other Rejections of the Elections

The Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria also rejected the elections in an August 24 statement, calling them “a formal step unrelated to democracy.” It argued that the process excludes nearly half of Syrians due to forced displacement and entrenched policies of marginalization, failing to meet the requirements of a comprehensive political solution.

The statement emphasized that a genuine settlement must involve all Syrians in building a democratic, pluralistic, and decentralized state that guarantees rights and stability.

Human Rights Organizations Criticize Electoral Decree

On September 15, a coalition of Syrian human rights groups issued a position paper denouncing Decree No. 143 of 2025, which sets the temporary electoral framework.

The decree allows two-thirds of People’s Assembly members to be elected by electoral bodies, while the president directly appoints the remaining third and controls replacements for vacated seats. The organizations argued that this structure violates minimum international standards, granting the executive overwhelming influence and undermining pluralism.

They further criticized vague language in candidacy conditions that excludes “supporters of the defunct regime,” “terrorist groups,” or “advocates of secession,” without clear definitions—leaving wide room for selective interpretation.

The decree also introduces ambiguous categories such as “notables,” opening the door to personal and financial influence. Women’s representation is set at “no less than 20%,” but phrased as “where possible”—a clause also applied to displaced persons, people with disabilities, and survivors of detention, making these provisions non-binding.

A History of Rubber-Stamp Politics

Syrians have long dubbed the People’s Assembly the “Clapping Assembly,” reflecting its subservience to executive demands. This was most starkly displayed in 2000, when the Assembly swiftly amended the constitution to allow Bashar al-Assad to succeed his father as president—passing the decision in minutes.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.