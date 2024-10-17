Hadi al-Bahra Condemns Infighting Among Syrian National Army Factions and Escalating Violence in Northern Syria

The head of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC), Hadi al-Bahra, denounced the recent infighting among factions of the Syrian National Army (SNA), following clashes between the Levant Front and the Joint Force.

Speaking at the opening of the SOC’s General Assembly meeting on Thursday in Tal Abyad, Raqqa countryside, al-Bahra stressed that recent events have placed heavy responsibilities on both the Syrian Interim Government and the SNA, particularly in defending the Syrian people. He condemned the internal fighting as unacceptable, urging the factions involved to end the conflict swiftly, calling for wisdom and conscience to prevail.

Bahra emphasized the need for dialogue under the guidance of the Ministry of Defense to prevent further bloodshed, resolve disputes, and reorganize the National Army to be more effective. He warned that continued infighting would weaken all parties involved, ultimately benefiting their common enemies.

Condemnation of Escalating Violence in Northern Syria

In his address, al-Bahra also condemned the recent military escalation by the Assad regime and Russia, which has resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians, including children and women, in northern Syria. He called on the international community to take decisive action, urging accountability for those responsible for war crimes, whether through the International Criminal Court or applicable national laws.

Bahra criticized the Assad regime for compromising Syria’s sovereignty by allowing terrorist sectarian militias to operate on Syrian soil. He condemned the regime’s alliances that have enabled the entry of both Iranian militias and Hezbollah into the country, accusing Iran of destabilizing the region to maintain its influence and protect its nuclear program.

Israeli Aggression

Al-Bahra further criticized the Assad regime for its failure to protect Syrian sovereignty, allowing Israeli incursions into Syrian territory. He noted that the Israeli occupation has exploited the chaos to launch aggressions on Gaza, Lebanon, and parts of Syria. He reaffirmed the Syrian people’s commitment to the sovereignty and unity of the Syrian state, rejecting any separatist or partition projects.

In closing, al-Bahra called on the Assad regime to act on its claims of resistance, noting that it has failed to do so in the face of ongoing Israeli aggression.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.