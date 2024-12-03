Government Declares Full Support for Aleppo, Appreciates Steadfastness of its People in Face of Terrorism



The Council of Ministers convened in an extraordinary session on Monday to discuss the repercussions of the attack by armed terrorist groups, led by Jabhat al-Nusra—an organization listed on international terrorist and outlaw lists, and devoid of any human values—on Syrian national soil in Aleppo and Idlib. The session also addressed the service and humanitarian challenges arising from the assault by these terrorist groups on Aleppo and its surrounding areas.

The Council emphasized that, while it has been preparing for over a month to hold an upcoming session in the city of Aleppo al-Shahba, it is now more resolute than ever to proceed with these preparations. This determination is fueled by the steadfastness and heroism of our army and armed forces, who continue to defend Aleppo—both the capital of our national economy and the heart of our culture and resilience.

During the session, the Minister of Interior, Major General Mohammed al-Rahmoun, and the Minister of Defense, General Ali Mahmoud Abbas, briefed the Council on the current situation and developments on the ground. They provided an update on the efforts of our armed forces in confronting the terrorist groups, highlighting their success in inflicting heavy losses on multiple fronts and forcing the terrorists to retreat.

The Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Louay, outlined the state of services and administration in Aleppo Governorate after the terrorists took control of most government buildings. He described how workers, employees, and citizens were intimidated by the terrorists, and explained that the governor and other administrative leaders are closely monitoring the situation from their current positions outside their official offices. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that state institutions continue to provide services wherever it is safe to do so and to ensure the safety of workers.

He also discussed the displacement of people as a result of the terrorists’ intimidation and violence, noting that many have fled to areas under the protection of Syrian state institutions. He assured that necessary measures are being taken to protect the property of citizens in Aleppo and that emergency assistance is being provided to those displaced by terrorism.

The Cabinet also heard a detailed report from the Minister of Health, Ahmed Damiria, on the country’s healthcare system and its preparedness to treat the injured, both civilians and military personnel. He emphasized that the health sector, despite the difficult conditions, has gained extensive experience in responding to such emergencies and is fully equipped to provide urgent care in all national hospitals.

Finally, the Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, Samar al-Sibai, presented an overview of the ministry’s efforts, alongside those of NGOs and civil society organizations, to support the displaced. She highlighted the provision of temporary shelter and other essential services to those affected by the ongoing crisis and emphasized the importance of stabilizing the situation in Aleppo and its surroundings to restore normalcy for the people of the city and the wider region.



