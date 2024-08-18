Establishing a Supreme Commission: A New Leadership for the Syrian Revolution

In response to recent revolutionary movements in northern Syria, the “Dignity Sit-in” in Aleppo’s northern countryside has launched an initiative to establish a supreme body to guide the Syrian revolution. This initiative follows the July 2024 protests, triggered by racist tensions against Syrian refugees in Turkey’s Kayseri province, which highlighted deepening issues in northwestern Syria, including administrative failures and a lack of effective solutions.

Objectives and Proposals

The proposed Supreme Commission aims to establish new political and civil leadership to manage liberated areas and fulfill the revolution’s core objectives of freedom and dignity. Central to this initiative is the proposal to dissolve the National Coalition for Revolutionary and Opposition Forces and its affiliated bodies, citing their failure to meet the Syrian people’s demands since 2012.

Preparatory Committee and Legislative Authority

A seven-member preparatory committee, led by lawyer Fahd Al-Mousa, will lay the groundwork for the Supreme Commission within three months. This body will hold legislative authority, overseeing political, civil, and service-related matters.

Key Initiatives

The Supreme Commission seeks to realign the revolution with its original goals, engaging with international powers to secure legal and political recognition and advancing political transition in line with international resolutions, including the Geneva 1 Statement of 2012. The Commission also aims to end the roles of the National Coalition, the Interim Government, the Negotiating Body, and the Constitutional Committee, reallocating their financial resources to the new institutions born from the Commission’s efforts. Additionally, the Commission plans to establish a Supreme Judicial Council to ensure judicial independence in the liberated areas and create a network of civil society organizations to represent the Syrian revolution on the global stage. It will also combat terrorism and drug trafficking according to international standards and work to strengthen democracy through free and fair elections.

Electoral Process and Representation

The Supreme Committee’s 125 members will be chosen through an electoral college representing all Syrian governorates, based on the 2011 census population distribution. The Committee’s term will last two years, ensuring inclusive representation of the Syrian population, both inside and outside the country, without discrimination. The Preparatory Committee emphasizes that this step is a response to the Syrian people’s call to realign the revolution with its foundational goals, free from international interference and political quotas that have impeded progress for years.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.