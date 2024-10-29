Deferred Execution: Syrian Minors Detained for Execution Upon Reaching Adulthood, Investigative Report Reveals

The Syrian Investigative Journalism Unit (SIRAJ) has uncovered a shocking practice by Syrian security forces: minors detained since 2011 are being held without trial, only to be transferred to military field courts and sentenced to death once they reach the age of 18.

Key Findings:

The report highlights cases like that of Sariya, a minor from Hama arrested in 2011 at age 15. His family spent years hoping for his release, only to later discover he had been executed by a military court. According to the investigation, Sariya’s story is one of many. SIRAJ obtained a list of 25 Syrian children detained as minors and later sentenced to death, 24 of whom were confirmed deceased, with records showing their deaths occurred after their transfer to military field courts.

Military Field Courts Abolished but Legacy Endures:

In September 2023, President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree dissolving these notorious military field courts, which operated outside conventional legal procedures and issued rulings that could not be appealed. The decree requires cases to be redirected to regular military courts, but human rights advocates question whether this will halt the abuses.

Systematic Human Rights Violations:

The investigation reveals that children detained without due process were sentenced under Syria’s Anti-Terrorism Law, passed in 2012. Many of these minors faced torture, inhumane detention conditions, and fabricated charges. Lawyers and activists argue that the systematic execution of detained minors exposes gross violations of Syrian and international law, which prohibit the death penalty for those under 18.

Ongoing Impact:

SIRAJ’s report also includes rare testimonies, including from the only survivor on the list, Mustafa al-Khatib, who evaded execution after his family paid a significant bribe. SIRAJ’s sources, including human rights organizations and former military officials, corroborate that field court “trials” often lasted mere minutes before issuing death sentences.

A Call for Justice:

The Syrian Legal Development Program (SLDP) and other organizations emphasize that these practices reflect a broader lack of accountability within Syria’s judicial system, calling for urgent international intervention. This report serves as a grim reminder of the enduring violations against Syria’s children and detainees, demanding justice and immediate protection for those still at risk.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.