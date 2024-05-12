Decree to Hold People’s Assembly Elections on July 15th

On Saturday, President Bashar al-Assad issued Legislative Decree No. 99 of 2024, designating Monday, the fifteenth of July, as the election day for members of the People’s Assembly for the fourth legislative session.

The decree delineated the allocation of Assembly seats among the workers, farmers, and other sectors within the electoral districts. Its primary article established Monday, July 15th, 2024, as the election date for the Assembly’s fourth term.

Jihad Murad, the head of the Supreme Judicial Committee for Elections, affirmed that the acceptance of candidacy applications would commence the day after the decree’s publication in the Official Gazette, spanning a period of seven days. He emphasized adherence to legal and constitutional timelines in setting the election date.

In an exclusive statement to Al-Watan, Murad disclosed plans for establishing judicial subcommittees and nomination committees across governorates to receive candidacy applications promptly after the decree’s publication.

Regarding required documentation, Murad clarified that applicants must furnish their applications to the nomination committee along with all necessary paperwork. Per the General Elections Law, candidates must be Syrian Arab nationals for at least ten years by the application submission date, and at least 25 years old as of January 1, 2024. Additionally, candidates must possess full political and civil rights, exhibit proficiency in reading and writing, have no prior convictions for felonies, heinous misdemeanors, or breaches of public trust, and be registered voters in their respective electoral districts. They must also provide evidence of affiliation with their nominated sector.

The decree stipulated a maximum of 250 members per electoral district in governorates, comprising 127 seats allocated to the workers and farmers sector and 123 seats for the rest of the populace.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.