Damascus Agrees to Open Bab al-Hawa Crossing with Turkey for Three More Months

Damascus has agreed to extend the opening of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey for three more months, a decision welcomed by the United Nations as it will allow humanitarian aid to continue reaching northwestern Syria.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated, “This means that UN agencies can continue to provide humanitarian assistance to people in need in northwest Syria,” as reported by the official UN website.

The OCHA emphasized that the cross-border humanitarian operation using the Bab al-Hawa crossing is a crucial lifeline for aid to northwestern Syria, where millions of people require food, health care, and shelter. However, the agency noted that its capacity to respond to the crisis is limited by reduced funding, with only 24% of the requested $4.07 billion for 2024—approximately $960 million—secured so far. This funding is intended to help more than 10 million people across Syria.

The current extension of the crossing’s operation will expire on November 13. Earlier in January 2024, Damascus had agreed to extend the opening of the Bab al-Hawa crossing for six months.

Previously, sources cited by the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported that the UN is trying to persuade Damascus to extend the aid delivery mechanism through the crossing permanently, without limiting it to three or six-month periods.

In mid-2023, the Bab al-Hawa crossing was closed after a 15-member committee failed to extend the agreement. However, Damascus later allowed the United Nations to continue using the crossing for another six months.

Damascus has expressed objections to the current mechanism for the entry of humanitarian aid through these crossings. Syria’s representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, stated at a Security Council meeting, “The insistence on the continuation of this mechanism, which is surrounded by many defects and irregularities, shows blatant selectivity and clear discrimination between Syrians who deserve to receive humanitarian aid.”

Syria and Turkey share several border crossings, including Bab al-Hawa, Atmeh, Kafr Lusin, Jarablus, al-Ra’i, Bab al-Salama, al-Hamam, Ras al-Ain, and Tal Abyad.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.