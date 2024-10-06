Committee Convenes to Reform Administrative Leadership Positions

The Committee for Reviewing Administrative Leadership Positions held its first meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, as per Decision No. 43/M.W. issued by Prime Minister Jalali. The committee aims to assess and reform regulations governing administrative leadership positions, service extensions for state employees, and employment policies.

Key objectives of the committee include instilling justice and transparency in public sector employment, fostering motivation, creativity, and job loyalty to boost productivity and development, and addressing challenges facing the country, such as human capital loss and financial difficulties.

The committee expressed concerns over some agencies’ failure to implement reforms effectively, excessive application of employment regulations for relatives, and the need for flexible guidelines on leadership position duration. Additionally, it emphasized the importance of adopting a broader approach to appointing national administrative leaders and distinguishing between economic and social objectives to prevent “disguised unemployment.”

To achieve its goals, the committee will formulate a precise work plan to revise decisions and procedures and present these revisions to the Council of Ministers for approval. The committee also seeks to establish an administrative reform system based on decentralization, empowering public institutions to manage their own training and evaluation processes.

