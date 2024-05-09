Bashar al-Assad Engages with Ousted Baath Party Leaders Following Leadership Elections

In a recent development within Syria’s political landscape, President Bashar al-Assad met with former central leadership members of the Arab Socialist Baath Party, following significant reshuffling during the party’s leadership elections.

An update on the Baath Party’s official Facebook page detailed the meeting, stating that the Secretary-General—reaffirmed by al-Assad during the expanded central committee session earlier this week—received the ousted leaders as their terms concluded. The post highlighted the Secretary-General’s message that a Baathist “remains committed in thought and affiliation and is always ready to serve the party.”

This week’s elections marked a pivotal shift, seeing all former members of the Central Command replaced while retaining key government figures such as the Speaker of the People’s Assembly, the Prime Minister, and the Minister of Defense in their roles by virtue of their positions. Those excluded from the central leadership included notable figures like Hilal Hilal, Muhammad Ammar Saati, and Mohsen Bilal, among others.

The newly appointed members of the central leadership are Mohamed Ezzat Arabi Katbi, Safwan Suleiman Abu Saadi, and several others, maintaining the continuity of governance with Hammouda Al-Sabbagh, Hussein Arnous, and Ali Mahmoud Abbas retaining their posts ex officio.

This reorganization within the Baath Party underscores a broader strategy of leadership renewal and political continuity under Assad’s regime.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.