Asma al-Assad Announces Battle Against Acute Myeloid Leukemia with Faith and Support

First Lady, Mrs. Asma al-Assad, has announced that she will begin treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia, expressing her resolve and drawing strength from widespread support and faith.

In a heartfelt video message, Mrs. al-Assad shared that the announcement of her diagnosis has been met with numerous messages of friendship and support. “These messages have bolstered our family’s strength during this challenging time,” she stated. Battling such a severe illness requires not only the will to overcome it but also the endurance to handle separation from loved ones and the responsibilities of service.

Mrs. al-Assad emphasized, “Armed with faith and the utmost confidence in God, alongside your prayers and support, I am prepared to face this battle.”

