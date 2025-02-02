Antiquities and Museums Welcome the Return of Archaeological Missions to Syria

The General Directorate of Antiquities and Museums has announced the reopening of Syria’s archaeological sites to international and local archaeological missions that were previously active in the country. The announcement comes in the wake of the Syrian revolution’s victory and the fall of the former regime.

In a statement published on its official Facebook page, the directorate called on experts, institutions, and individuals to contribute to the revival of archaeological research and restoration efforts, emphasizing the importance of preserving Syria’s rich cultural heritage for future generations.

The statement underscored the need for collective efforts to safeguard Syrian heritage, describing it as a unifying identity for all Syrians, regardless of background.

“This is a pivotal and sensitive phase in the restoration of Syria’s cultural heritage. It requires the collaboration of all Syrians, as well as the local and international community, to come together with a shared vision to protect and revitalize this heritage,” the directorate stated.

The initiative is seen as a crucial step toward cultural recovery, following years of damage and looting at historical sites due to conflict. The Directorate has urged archaeologists, researchers, and cultural institutions worldwide to participate in efforts to restore Syria’s historical landmarks and artefacts.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.