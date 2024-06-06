Amid Widespread Rejection, “Autonomous Administration” Postpones Elections Again

The High Elections Commission in northeastern Syria has postponed the municipal council elections, originally scheduled for June 11, until August. This marks the second postponement since the elections were announced.

The Commission stated that the postponement was in response to demands from participating political parties and alliances. These groups called for a delay due to “the limited time allocated for the propaganda period, which should be sufficient for all accepted candidates,” as well as to “provide time to engage with international organizations to monitor the electoral process in northeastern Syria.”

The decision included the names of the political parties and alliances requesting the postponement, which are: the Syrian Democratic Council, the Alliance of Peoples and Women for Freedom, the Together for Better Service List, and the Kurdish Democratic Unity Party in Syria.

The postponement follows Washington’s announcement of its rejection of these elections. The virtual American embassy in Syria, via its account on the “X” platform, confirmed it is in communication with the actors in the “Self-Administration” regarding the elections. The embassy’s statement emphasized that “any elections held in Syria must be free, fair, transparent, and inclusive,” as outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 2254. The statement further urged the administration to halt the elections, citing the current lack of appropriate conditions for such elections in northern and eastern Syria.

