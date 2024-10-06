Ambivalent Loyalty and Dissonance: Alawite Community Dynamics Amidst the Syrian War

The Alawite community, making up roughly 12% of Syria’s population, has historically faced marginalization and persecution, which shaped its distinct cultural and religious identity. Since the start of the Syrian conflict, sectarian tensions—especially between Alawites and Sunnis—have deepened. The Syrian regime’s portrayal of the conflict as a Sunni-led uprising against minority groups intensified the Alawite community’s fears of survival, contributing to increased militarization and mistrust.

With this in mind, the Konrad Adenauer Foundation has published a report about the dynamics within the community amidst the Syrian war. Using a mixed-method approach that included 150 surveys and 20 semi-structured interviews, the study examines how the civil war has impacted the Alawite community. Its results show that many Alawites now associate national pride with military power and the defeat of extremist factions. Although frustration with the Assad regime has grown, fears of retaliation and economic difficulties have led to complex and conflicting political attitudes. The study also explores how Alawites perceive patriotism and their position on the participation of opposition groups in Syria’s political life.

In addition, it sheds light on how Alawite activists are working to promote local reconciliation and peace. However, their efforts are often marginalized due to the complex political landscape and the dangers involved in opposing both the regime and extremist groups. The report stresses that inclusive governance and addressing the community’s concerns are essential for achieving national reconciliation. The experiences of the Alawite community during the conflict highlight the complex interaction between historical exclusion, political manipulation, and economic struggles. Resolving these issues and fostering inclusive governance is critical for Syria’s path to peace and stability. The report thus provides important insights and policy recommendations for developing effective post-conflict strategies.